Western Elementary teacher wins Golden Apple

Western Elementary School teacher Ellen Archambo is October’s WGEM Golden Apple Award winner.

Archambo spends most of her time one on one or in small groups helping kids learn to read.

"She used to help me a lot because I know I used to struggle with reading and she just helped us so much," fifth grader Broklynn Stolte said. "I’m glad she’s here." 
Archambo returned to her alma mater and began teaching at what is now Western Elementary School in Barry, IL in 1994. She has taught every grade level but second, and now seems to have found her nitch as the school’s reading recovery teacher.
"It was great being in the classroom, but this has given me a chance to really know kids and really feel like I know how to work specifically with a child and help that child," Archambo said.
Fourteen years ago Archambo was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, but fellow teachers say she still gives 100 percent every day.
"Anyone that knows her knows she’s here for the children. She’s here, she’s dedicated. She comes everyday whether she feels like it or not," teacher Gayle Hoskins said. 
Principal Connie Thomas said despite Archambo’s added struggles, her signature hard work and positive attitude have not wavered. 
"I’ve never seen her not smile. I have never heard her complain. She wants to do what’s best for students and she wants to help as many students as she can along the way," Thomas said.
"I want to do the best that I can for the kids and it’s hard, there are days I can’t make it. It’s hard, so that’s my motivation," Archambo said.
    

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
49°
Hannibal
52°
Keokuk
50°
Macomb
46°
Clear skies and above average temperatures

Clear skies and above average temperatures

We had clear blue skies and a lot of sunshine today! Highs in the upper 40s and 50s were around

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Wreaths Across America honors veterans in Keokuk

Amber Alert issued, police looking for three suspects

Shop with a Cop helps kids complete holiday shopping lists

Boil order for Clark County Water customers

Tractor-trailer fire shuts down part of Highway 27 in Lee County

Santa visits Quincy Fire Department

Holiday tradition continues at John Wood Mansion

Advocacy Network for Children holds fundraiser to help expand programs

Hannibal police say drug trafficking bust impacts entire community

Holiday shoppers looking for deals shouldn’t wait too long

Scroll to top
Skip to content