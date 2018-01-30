Monroe County teacher wins Golden Apple

Paris Elementary School teacher Marie Ebbesmeyer was awarded January’s WGEM Golden Apple Award.

Ebbesmeyer has been teaching for 15 years. She is currently a second grade teacher.

Ebbesmeyer said she has always had an interest in helping kids.

“I always liked little kids and younger kids and doing summer camps and things when I was younger,” Ebbesmeyer said. “I was just always interested in helping kids grow and develop and grow up to be good adults.”

Coming up tonight on WGEM News at Six – we hear from the parent who nominated Mrs. Ebbesmeyer. She shares why her daughter’s teacher is so deserving of this month’s Golden Apple.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
49°
Hannibal
50°
Keokuk
48°
Macomb
47°
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies later tonight

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies later tonight

It was a cold, damp, gloomy day of weather in the Tri-States on Monday. 

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Community comes together to help farming family in need

City hears ways to cut costs, raise revenue

Heavy rainfall prompts Flash Flood Warning

Pike County, Illinois home a total loss after fire

Work on 12th and Maine intersection to start Friday

Election Day Privacy

Get Out The Vote Rallies held across Illinois

Local police department growing beards for a good cause

WIU students face hurdles voting at the polls

A local pizza place serves food to those in need

Scroll to top
Skip to content