Paris teacher wins Golden Apple

Second grade Paris Elementary School teacher Marie Ebbesmeyer was awarded January’s WGEM Golden Apple Award.

Ebbesmeyer has been teaching for 15 years. 

"Always interested in helping kids grow and develop and grow up to be good adults," Ebbesmeyer said.

Ebbesmeyer took some time off after teaching in the 90’s to raise her sons. She worked with Parents as Teachers in Monroe County and then returned to the classroom full-time seven years ago.

Parent Angela Key nominated Ebbesmeyer for the WGEM Golden Apple. She said she appreciates Ebbesmeyer’s focus on family, from reading only homework on weekdays, to applying for grant money for field trips.

"She does treat every kid like they are hers," Key said. "She’s caring and compassionate and she’s level headed and the kids respond better to that type of environment." 

Key said thanks to Ebbesmeyer, her daughter Ella wants to go to school and wants to learn.      
    
"She’s nice," second grader Ella said. "She lets us do lots of fun activities and crafts."

Ebbesmeyer said raising her own kids has helped her become a better teacher to her students.
    
"I feel like I can understand kids more. Where they come from and what’s important to them a little more. That personal experience helps me give them avenues to keep their interest in what they like," Ebbesmeyer said.
 

Election Day Forecast

Election Day Forecast

Gusty winds are expected on this Election Day with temperatures in the low to mid 50s for afternoon highs. The

