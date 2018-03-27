Voters asked to disband transportation board

On April 3rd, voters in 4 counties will be asked to disband the Highway 36 transportation development district.

Marion, Monroe, Macon, and Shelby Counties make up the board.

It was originally created to implement a sales tax to raise money for the highway 36 corridor.

That tax ended last summer.

The board’s secretary, Lyndon Bode, said the counties will benefit if voters abolish the district.

"There is still a little trickling of money coming in. We’ve discussed and agreed as a board to split  the proceeds, whatever is left, between the four counties." said Bode.

Bode expects each county to receive around $150,000. 

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
63°
Hannibal
Keokuk
Macomb
Warmer temperatures and potential showers/storms move in

Warmer temperatures and potential showers/storms move in

A warm front will associate to the north of the Tri-States on Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers will

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Top Stories from WGEM

‘Superhero Gala’ helps to fund the facility at Good Samaritan Home

Former Adams County coroner charged with official misconduct

La Grange Elementary being demolished

WIU Board of Trustees approves FY20 budget

Hannibal BPW improves electricity

Canton Schools get STEM grant

The state of child hunger in Adams County

Preparing your car for colder temperatures

Keokuk daycare could close in midst of child neglect investigation

Area senior citizens learn emergency preparedness

Scroll to top
Skip to content