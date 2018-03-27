Williams wins WGEM Golden Apple

Second grade teacher Shelley Williams was awarded the March WGEM Golden Apple Award.

Williams teaches at Keokuk’s St. Vincent’s Catholic School. She is in her 28th year teaching.

She said her favorite part about teaching is her students.

"Well it’s just got to be the kids, for sure," Williams said. "Seeing their faces, coming in in the morning and seeing them smiling at you and ready to go, and watching them grow, and learn, that’s the best part. The kids are what makes our life."

