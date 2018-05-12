Friday Sports Extra – May 11

**High School Soccer, Girls**
(Class 1A Williamsville Regional Championship)
Williamsville: 0
QND: 7
Morgan Evans: 2 goals, 2 assists
Olivia Dreyer/Madison Meyer: 2 goals each
— QND vs. Alleman (Tuesday, 4 p.m. – QND Sectional)
(Regular Season)
Hannibal: 0
Boonville: 1
Davenport North: 2
Fort Madison: 0
Burlington: 6
Holy Trinity: 2
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Fort Madison: 1
Burlington: 8
Brody Rung: goal
**High School Track and Field**
(Class 3A Rock Island Sectional)
— Quincy’s Maggie Schutte wins sectional title in Pole Vault (also qualifies for state in Triple Jump and 100 Hurdles)
(Class 1A Beardstown Sectional)
*Area State Qualifiers*
LONG JUMP —
1) Paige Knuffman (Liberty)
2) Lauren Glick (Central)
POLE VAULT —
1) Brinnley Royer (Rushville-Industry)
HIGH JUMP —
2) Kaela Wellman (Liberty)
SHOT PUT —
1) Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield)
2) Ellie Lamb (Rushville-Industry)
3) Zoe Evans (West Central)
4) Julia Hahn (Liberty)
TRIPLE JUMP —
2) Lauren Gille (Central)
DISCUS —
1) Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield)
2) Ellie Lamb (Rushville-Industry)
3200 METERS —
2) Katelyn Robbins (Liberty)
100 METER HURDLES —
1) Kami Conry (Unity)
100 METERS —
1) Zakila Wiskirchen (Central)
800 METERS —
2) Sierra Miller (Unity)
400 METERS —
1) Sydney Bauer (Pittsfield)
300 METER HURDLES —
1) Kami Conry (Unity)
2) Lauren Glick (Central)
1600 METERS —
3) Katelyn Robbins (Liberty)
4) Megan Adams (Unity)
200 METERS —
2) Zakila Wiskirchen (Central)
RELAYS —
4×800: Unity (1st)
4×100: Pittsfield (1st) and Central (2nd)
4×200: Central (1st), Pittsfield (2nd), and Liberty (4th)
4×400: Pittsfield (2nd) and Unity (3rd)
**High School Baseball**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 5 District 8 Quarterfinals*
Hannibal: 7
Timberland: 6
Gabe Worthington: 3-run HR
Pirates: set single-season program record in wins
— Hannibal vs. Troy (Saturday, 12:30 p.m.)
*Class 3 District 8 Quarterfinals*
Monroe City: 6
Clark County: 7
(10 Innings)
Zeb Riney: scored game winning run
— Clark County vs. Highland (Monday, 5 p.m.)
Mark Twain: 1
Macon: 14
— Macon vs. Palmyra (Monday, 7:15 p.m.)
*Class 2 District 5 Quarterfinals*
Mercer: 1
Canton: 11
Milan: 0
Scotland County: 3
Will Fromm: WP
— Canton vs. Scotland County (Monday 7 p.m.)
Knox County: 3
Schuyler County: 4
Rams: walk-off single in 7th
— Schuyler County vs. Putnam County (Monday, 5 p.m.)
*Class 1 District 12 Quarterfinals*
Marion County: 3
North Shelby: 13
— North Shelby vs. Wellsville (Monday, 6:45 p.m.)
(IHSA)
Illini West: 7
Unity: 8
(8 Innings)
Payton Hightower: 2-run HR
Brown County: 4
Rushville-Industry: 5
Drew Schmidt: RBI
Moline: 10
Macomb: 0
Southeastern: 5
West Hancock: 16
Kolton Johnson: 4 RBI’s
Triopia: 12
Pittsfield: 2
**College Baseball**
(GLVC Tournament)
Missouri S&T: 9
Quincy: 11
Hawks: (37-15), vs. Bellarmine/Maryville winner (Saturday, 7:30 p.m.)
**High School Softball**
Sacred Heart-Griffin: 13
Quincy High: 9
Abbie Neally: 2 RBI’s
Pleasant Plains: 4
Payson: 5
Western: 10
Pittsfield: 6
Haley Flores: 3 RBI’s
Griggsville-Perry: 0
Rushville-Industry: 13
Chaddam Cruiser: CG 2-hitter (2 RBI’s)
*Barrington Tournament*
Central: 2
Somonauk: 1
Kennedy Marlow: HR
Central: 0
Ottawa Marquette: 5