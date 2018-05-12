Friday Sports Extra – May 11

**High School Soccer, Girls**

(Class 1A Williamsville Regional Championship)

Williamsville: 0

QND: 7

Morgan Evans: 2 goals, 2 assists

Olivia Dreyer/Madison Meyer: 2 goals each

— QND vs. Alleman (Tuesday, 4 p.m. – QND Sectional)

(Regular Season)

Hannibal: 0

Boonville: 1

Davenport North: 2

Fort Madison: 0

Burlington: 6

Holy Trinity: 2

**High School Soccer, Boys**

Fort Madison: 1

Burlington: 8

Brody Rung: goal

**High School Track and Field**

(Class 3A Rock Island Sectional)

— Quincy’s Maggie Schutte wins sectional title in Pole Vault (also qualifies for state in Triple Jump and 100 Hurdles)

(Class 1A Beardstown Sectional)

*Area State Qualifiers*

LONG JUMP —

1) Paige Knuffman (Liberty)

2) Lauren Glick (Central)

POLE VAULT —

1) Brinnley Royer (Rushville-Industry)

HIGH JUMP —

2) Kaela Wellman (Liberty)

SHOT PUT —

1) Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield)

2) Ellie Lamb (Rushville-Industry)

3) Zoe Evans (West Central)

4) Julia Hahn (Liberty)

TRIPLE JUMP —

2) Lauren Gille (Central)

DISCUS —

1) Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield)

2) Ellie Lamb (Rushville-Industry)

3200 METERS —

2) Katelyn Robbins (Liberty)

100 METER HURDLES —

1) Kami Conry (Unity)

100 METERS —

1) Zakila Wiskirchen (Central)

800 METERS —

2) Sierra Miller (Unity)

400 METERS —

1) Sydney Bauer (Pittsfield)

300 METER HURDLES —

1) Kami Conry (Unity)

2) Lauren Glick (Central)

1600 METERS —

3) Katelyn Robbins (Liberty)

4) Megan Adams (Unity)

200 METERS —

2) Zakila Wiskirchen (Central)

RELAYS —

4×800: Unity (1st)

4×100: Pittsfield (1st) and Central (2nd)

4×200: Central (1st), Pittsfield (2nd), and Liberty (4th)

4×400: Pittsfield (2nd) and Unity (3rd)

**High School Baseball**

(MSHSAA)

*Class 5 District 8 Quarterfinals*

Hannibal: 7

Timberland: 6

Gabe Worthington: 3-run HR

Pirates: set single-season program record in wins

— Hannibal vs. Troy (Saturday, 12:30 p.m.)

*Class 3 District 8 Quarterfinals*

Monroe City: 6

Clark County: 7

(10 Innings)

Zeb Riney: scored game winning run

— Clark County vs. Highland (Monday, 5 p.m.)

Mark Twain: 1

Macon: 14

— Macon vs. Palmyra (Monday, 7:15 p.m.)

*Class 2 District 5 Quarterfinals*

Mercer: 1

Canton: 11

Milan: 0

Scotland County: 3

Will Fromm: WP

— Canton vs. Scotland County (Monday 7 p.m.)

Knox County: 3

Schuyler County: 4

Rams: walk-off single in 7th

— Schuyler County vs. Putnam County (Monday, 5 p.m.)

*Class 1 District 12 Quarterfinals*

Marion County: 3

North Shelby: 13

— North Shelby vs. Wellsville (Monday, 6:45 p.m.)

(IHSA)

Illini West: 7

Unity: 8

(8 Innings)

Payton Hightower: 2-run HR

Brown County: 4

Rushville-Industry: 5

Drew Schmidt: RBI

Moline: 10

Macomb: 0

Southeastern: 5

West Hancock: 16

Kolton Johnson: 4 RBI’s

Triopia: 12

Pittsfield: 2

**College Baseball**

(GLVC Tournament)

Missouri S&T: 9

Quincy: 11

Hawks: (37-15), vs. Bellarmine/Maryville winner (Saturday, 7:30 p.m.)

**High School Softball**

Sacred Heart-Griffin: 13

Quincy High: 9

Abbie Neally: 2 RBI’s

Pleasant Plains: 4

Payson: 5

Western: 10

Pittsfield: 6

Haley Flores: 3 RBI’s

Griggsville-Perry: 0

Rushville-Industry: 13

Chaddam Cruiser: CG 2-hitter (2 RBI’s)

*Barrington Tournament*

Central: 2

Somonauk: 1

Kennedy Marlow: HR

Central: 0

Ottawa Marquette: 5