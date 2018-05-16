Hannibal Board of Public Works gets a new General Manager

The Board of Directors for the Hannibal Board of Public Works has announced their selection for General Manager.

Heath Hall, Director of Operations and interim General Manager, has accepted the permanent position as General Manager.

Hall was selected during the closed session of the board meeting on Tuesday.

Hall has been with the utility since 2001, where he has been the Director of Operations for the past eleven years, and was the Water Treatment Plant and Wastewater Treatment Plant Facilities Engineer for six years.

Hall will be responsible for the overall mission, management, and administration of the Hannibal Municipal Utility System.

