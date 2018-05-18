Local summer jobs for teenagers

The school year is almost complete and teenagers may be looking for a summer job to earn money and experience. The Quincy Park District is looking to fill seasonal part-time empires and scorekeepers roles for games.

Abigail Moore, News Correspondent for the Quincy Park District, says the starting pay is $8.25 per hour and they hire applicants starting at age 15 with a special work permit.

Most of the positions at the Quincy Park District fill up fast with many returning workers from previous seasons, according to Moore.

"We do have a lot of people employed by the Quincy Park District," she said. "I think the job speaks for itself when you see the amount of people that are employed here and the amount of people that enjoy it and come back every single year," she added.

The YMCA and Kroc Center in Quincy are looking to hire lifeguards for water activities, the starting hiring age is 15.

Quincy Senior High School student Maddi Meyer currently works at T.J. Maxx and hopes to also work at Good Samaritan Home helping serve food to residents.

She says working has allowed her to develop skills including working with others and independently.

"I would suggest it because it does help out with responsibility and time management," she said. "Also, you have money and you don’t have to ask your parents for money all the time," Meyer, said.

To learn more about jobs available at the Quincy Park District click here.

Job links for the YMCA & Kroc Center: https://quincyymca.net/about-us/employment/

http://www.krocquincy.org/careers.html