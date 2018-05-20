Local Teachers are Published Authors

Two local teachers are now published authors with the release of their book "The Best Revenge: full forgiveness for the fullness of God."

The book is penned by Mexico High School journalism teacher Jami Hunt Williams, and Ralls County Elementary P.E teacher Jill Calvin.

The Best Revenge is inspired by real trials in the author’s lives. 

"A lot of times when we are angered with someone we like to hold that anger in and sometimes it turns into bitterness and changes us. So what this book does, it helps you to confront your unforgiveness, how to face it through God’s plan," said co-author Jill Calvin

The book is now available on Amazon through Kindle or paperback.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
24°
Hannibal
30°
Keokuk
23°
Macomb
20°
Warmer weather ahead with thunderstorms possible this weekend

Warmer weather ahead with thunderstorms possible this weekend

After clearing skies overnight, look for more clouds to roll in today ahead of a warm front. Despite the clouds,

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Hall of Fame coach Jack Mackenzie passes away

Groundbreaking set for new Hannibal visitors center

Farmers could catch a break this tax season

Quincy road crews continue to treat roads

Lewis County Sheriff warns drivers about still-dangerous roads

More repairs discussed within Quincy School District

Hannibal fire under investigation

Fort Madison Bridge closed for repairs

Lewis County Schools on snow days through Wednesday

The building of former Quincy restaurant comes down

Scroll to top
Skip to content