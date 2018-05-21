The Quincy Police Department said officers responded to a bomb threat at Blessing Hospital Monday morning.

Lt. Chad Scott said the department received a call that there might be a bomb at the hospital.

"Officers are checking on the situation to see if there is a credible threat," Scott said Monday morning.

A patient, who said she was getting a blood draw in the lab at about 10:45 a.m., said the hospital made an internal announcement that there was an "active bomb threat". She said the hospital was on total lock down and hospital employees were staffing the doors.

"There is a total lockdown of all facilities. No entrance is allowed into any of the facilities including staff. People are allowed to exit the buildings. No decision has been made to evacuate patients," a message on Blessing’s Twitter account stated.

"Lockdown of all facilities includes 11th St. campus, Child Care Center, Health Center, Business Center, Education Center, Wellness Center, Hospice, Sleep Center, Surgery Center & 1107 College. No entrance is allowed into any facilities including staff. People are allowed to exit," the hospital wrote.

A witness from inside the ER told WGEM that it seems to be business as usual except that rooms are all being inspected.

Blessing spokesperson, Steve Felde, said the hospital would have no further comment at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is available.