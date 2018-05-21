Ellington Elementary students tour Adams County EMS Station

The Adams County Ambulance and Emergency Medical Services opened their station up to local students Monday as part of National E.M.S Week.

First graders from Ellington Elementary School toured the station and learned how paramedics help someone during an emergency situation, learned about the different equipment and were able to go inside the ambulance.

Paramedic Derek Wells said, "We’re never going to know when we’re needed, so it’s really important for them to not be afraid when they need to call us for their loved-ones or themselves if they need us."

Officials said this was their second year having the students tour the station.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
24°
Hannibal
30°
Keokuk
23°
Macomb
20°
Warmer weather ahead with thunderstorms possible this weekend

Warmer weather ahead with thunderstorms possible this weekend

After clearing skies overnight, look for more clouds to roll in today ahead of a warm front. Despite the clouds,

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Hall of Fame coach Jack Mackenzie passes away

Groundbreaking set for new Hannibal visitors center

Farmers could catch a break this tax season

Quincy road crews continue to treat roads

Lewis County Sheriff warns drivers about still-dangerous roads

More repairs discussed within Quincy School District

Hannibal fire under investigation

Fort Madison Bridge closed for repairs

Lewis County Schools on snow days through Wednesday

The building of former Quincy restaurant comes down

Scroll to top
Skip to content