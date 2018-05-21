National EMS Week brought families to Quincy Mall

National EMS week began with some hands on learning for families at the Quincy Mall. 

First responders from Adams county and Illinois State police brought their vehicles and equipment Sunday afternoon. Crews also showed off new ambulance equipment, toured fire trucks, and got to see some canine demonstrations

"Definitely with the murals, they definitely want to show their appreciation back to veterans and first responders in the area. But to be able to have the community involved, if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have a reason to do what we do. So to be able to have the community see the unveil, really means a lot," said United States Army Recruiter David Krum.

A ribbon cutting was held to introduce the new murals on the walls.

Military and first responders now line the inside of the mall.

It was painted by students and faculty of local high schools and colleges.
 

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
24°
Hannibal
30°
Keokuk
23°
Macomb
20°
Warmer weather ahead with thunderstorms possible this weekend

Warmer weather ahead with thunderstorms possible this weekend

After clearing skies overnight, look for more clouds to roll in today ahead of a warm front. Despite the clouds,

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Hall of Fame coach Jack Mackenzie passes away

Groundbreaking set for new Hannibal visitors center

Farmers could catch a break this tax season

Quincy road crews continue to treat roads

Lewis County Sheriff warns drivers about still-dangerous roads

More repairs discussed within Quincy School District

Hannibal fire under investigation

Fort Madison Bridge closed for repairs

Lewis County Schools on snow days through Wednesday

The building of former Quincy restaurant comes down

Scroll to top
Skip to content