Netflix show sparks teen suicide concerns

The Netflix show, "13 Reasons Why" which focuses on suicide with teenagers, has left local mental health experts wanting to send a warning to viewers. 

During its first season, internet searches for "suicide "skyrocketed. That concerns people at Transitions and they want to make sure parents know what their kids are watching. 

Now with a second season of the show out, Barbara Chapin, the Director of Development at Transitions, wants teens and parents to both be involved.

"We would encourage parents to actually watch it with their teens, so they can talk to their teen about what they’re witnessing and how the teen is feeling about the information that is shared," Chapin said.

Along with urging parents to get involved, Transitions is taking steps of their own to relate to teens who come in needing help.

"One of the first things I try to do is check and see where the person is at emotionally, try to meet them at the level where they’re at, kind of find out what’s going on with them, what may be some of the reasons that they’re having the feelings that they’re having," Chapin said.

"We have a lot of information of tips for parents, tips for teens, tips for people themselves who may be struggling with suicide, and a lot of information about helping resources in the community," Chapin said.

Transitions is a member of a coalition of nonprofits, educational and research institutions, membership organizations, advocacy groups and professionals that issued a statement urging adults to make an effort to watch the series with youth and to talk with them about the issues raised in the show.  The full statement can be found at 13reasonswhytoolkit.org.

Transitions 24 Hour crisis line is 217-222-1166.

CDC Suicide prevention resources can be found here.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 800-273-8255.

You can also find links to suicide hotlines in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri below:

More options in Adams County:

  • Crisis Hotline: (217) 222-1166
  • Walk-in Assistance: Transitions at 4409 Maine Street, Quincy, IL
  • Assistance for Children: Transitions SASS Program (Screening Assessment and Support Services) 1-800-345-9049
  • Support Group:  Left Behind/Moving Forward meets at Transitions on the third Monday of each month at 6:07 p.m.

In Hannibal, Mark Twain Behavioral Health has a 24-hour crisis hotline at 800-356-5395.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
24°
Hannibal
30°
Keokuk
23°
Macomb
20°
Warmer weather ahead with thunderstorms possible this weekend

Warmer weather ahead with thunderstorms possible this weekend

After clearing skies overnight, look for more clouds to roll in today ahead of a warm front. Despite the clouds,

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Hall of Fame coach Jack Mackenzie passes away

Groundbreaking set for new Hannibal visitors center

Farmers could catch a break this tax season

Quincy road crews continue to treat roads

Lewis County Sheriff warns drivers about still-dangerous roads

More repairs discussed within Quincy School District

Hannibal fire under investigation

Fort Madison Bridge closed for repairs

Lewis County Schools on snow days through Wednesday

The building of former Quincy restaurant comes down

Scroll to top
Skip to content