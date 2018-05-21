QU vs Ohio Dominican NCAA Tournament

Quincy University took on Ohio Dominican Sunday in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Division Two Baseball Tournament in Springfield.

QU got up 1-0 in the top of the 1st inning on a Cody Birdsong home run to left field.

Dominican responded with a solo shot from Colin Kaucher in the bottom of the frame.

QU began to unravel in the third inning after giving up four runs.

QU battled back with RBI’s from Chandler Purcell and Matt Hilmes in the 6th inning to pull within 6-3.

The comeback effort fell short and QU lost 10-4. QU finished the season 41-18.