Quincy Public Library receives state funding

A state grant is helping the Quincy Public Library with reading programs for kids.

The library received $4,500 dollars in a "Back to Books" grant from the Illinois State Librarian.

Quincy Public Library officials say the money will help buy children’s books for their school delivery program to help support school curricula. The grant will also help their developing program reach out to neighborhood centers.

Quincy Public Library Executive Director Nancy Dolan said, "We are a service organization, so much of our budget goes for staffing, but we have to have materials here for people to read and to learn and to enjoy. So, it’s very important to apply for grants to help with those things."

State officials reported the "Back to Books" program will award more than $1.2 million to over 300 libraries. 

These grants help schools and libraries acquire fiction and/or nonfiction books to improve library collections and engage readers informal and independent reading, officials stated.

"It is important that our libraries have access to a diverse collection of books for patrons to read for knowledge as well as enjoyment," said Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White. "These grants are a great way for libraries to support independent reading and encourage more people to use their local library."

Officials stated that libraries submit applications with topics for books that they will be purchasing with the grant. Topics include Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), graphic novels, large-print books, early literacy and books from lists for participation in state reading programs, such as Read for a Lifetime, Illinois Reads and the Rebecca Caudill Young Readers’ Book Award.

Quincy Public Library will purchase new materials to support the school curriculum and recreational reading for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students.
 

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
24°
Hannibal
30°
Keokuk
23°
Macomb
20°
Warmer weather ahead with thunderstorms possible this weekend

Warmer weather ahead with thunderstorms possible this weekend

After clearing skies overnight, look for more clouds to roll in today ahead of a warm front. Despite the clouds,

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Hall of Fame coach Jack Mackenzie passes away

Groundbreaking set for new Hannibal visitors center

Farmers could catch a break this tax season

Quincy road crews continue to treat roads

Lewis County Sheriff warns drivers about still-dangerous roads

More repairs discussed within Quincy School District

Hannibal fire under investigation

Fort Madison Bridge closed for repairs

Lewis County Schools on snow days through Wednesday

The building of former Quincy restaurant comes down

Scroll to top
Skip to content