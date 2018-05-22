Fire destroys home, vehicles outside La Grange, Missouri

Huge flames shot from a house near La Grange, Missouri Monday night.

The fire destroyed a home along with several vehicles off 327th Avenue near La Grange, Missouri around 10:15 p.m.

Two vehicles inside the home were destroyed by the fire, and flames were seen coming from throughout the home. The roof of the home collapsed, and now leaves behind a shell of the building.

The couple living in the home did make it out safely.

Crews from La Grange, Ewing, and Canton R-V Fire Department responded to the fire.

Chief Henry Gunsauls of the La Grange Fire Department said the size of the fire required his department to call in mutual aid.

"You’ve got to get the water here." Chief Gunsauls said. So we had Canton come in with their tanker, we had our tanker, we had Ewing bring in two tankers, and once we started getting water, and knocking it down. It was a lot of fire, so it took awhile to knock down."

Chief Gunsauls added that they were still investigating the cause of the fire.

