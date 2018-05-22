Hannibal library encourages summer reading for kid’s education

Hannibal Free Public Library will host a summer reading kick-off for the public at Central Park on Wednesday May 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Library Assistant Director Caitlin Greathouse says it is important keep reading skills fresh during the summer. 

"If a child does not read over the summer it’s like a foreign language, you don’t use it, you lose it, so if a child does not read over the summer, it’s called the summer slide,they can go back even full grade levels," Greathouse said.

Library Associate and parent Lisa Mckenna says reading is a family activity and it can help children explore and learn more about the world.

"When you’re talking about reading with kids those pictures, those illustrations, you can’t beat the look or feel of those pictures," she added.

Parents are still able to sign their child up for the summer reading program at the Hannibal Free Public Library, which runs through July 28. The library will be giving prizes away for number of hours and books read this summer.

To sign up for the program and for more information, visit www.hannibal.lib.mo.us. or call 573-221-0222.

adwpadmin

