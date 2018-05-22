John Wood Community College hosting meeting to “try on a new career”

John Wood Community College is hosting an informational meeting for adults to "try on a new career" Tuesday from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. at the JWCC Workforce Development Center, located at 4220 Kochs Lane. 

People attending can learn about in-demand careers and meet with employers ready to hire. College officials said many are unaware of the opportunity in careers such as healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, welding, electrical, industrial maintenance and emergency services.

Attendees can match their interests and skills with possible jobs, learn how long training will take and financial aid available. Along with learning how classes can fit their schedule and what salary they can expect to make after graduation.  

Food will be served and people can register to win a laptop or a free class from John Wood Community College.  The meeting is free and open to the public.

To register visit:  http://jwcc.edu/trycareers and for more information call 217.641.4957.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
24°
Hannibal
30°
Keokuk
23°
Macomb
20°
Warmer weather ahead with thunderstorms possible this weekend

Warmer weather ahead with thunderstorms possible this weekend

After clearing skies overnight, look for more clouds to roll in today ahead of a warm front. Despite the clouds,

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Hall of Fame coach Jack Mackenzie passes away

Groundbreaking set for new Hannibal visitors center

Farmers could catch a break this tax season

Quincy road crews continue to treat roads

Lewis County Sheriff warns drivers about still-dangerous roads

More repairs discussed within Quincy School District

Hannibal fire under investigation

Fort Madison Bridge closed for repairs

Lewis County Schools on snow days through Wednesday

The building of former Quincy restaurant comes down

Scroll to top
Skip to content