Mt. Sterling officer in middle of controversy reinstated

The Mt. Sterling police officer who was fired earlier this month has been reinstated.

Mt. Sterling Police Chief Brandon Norris said Officer Nathan Rauch was reinstated last week. 

Chief Brandon Norris said Mayor Matt Bradbury fired officer Nathan Rauch after the chief refused to follow the mayor’s demands to ask for the officer’s resignation. 

At Monday night’s city council meeting, residents spoke out against Officer Rauch and the police chief. Mayor Matt Bradbury says there is a problem in Mt. Sterling– residents are not happy with the police department and it’s his job to address those concerns. 

Bradbury says he will set up a board of inquiry and review.  Any complaints will go to the city administrator and then those complaints will go to the board of inquiry and review to see if there’s any validity to it. 

