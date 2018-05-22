New London City Park Upgrades

In Ralls County, Missouri tonight people in New London can rest easy knowing the city has no plans to sell the community park.

Word has spread that the city planned to sell off the property, which is home to the local baseball field and a playground.

After discussing the issue the city council says it has no plans to sell the park.

But, the park is in desperate need of upgrades to the facilities, which city leaders say will be a long term process.

"But when you look at twenty five to thirty thousand dollars for a piece of playground equipment, it’s gonna be a long term process. We won’t get it done this year, we won’t get it done next year, you know it’s something that we will have to take in small bites, " said New London Mayor Mary White.

A budget meeting to discuss funding for park upgrades is scheduled for June 4th.

The mayor reminds residents that all city meetings are open to the public.

