New school construction in Quincy progresses

School board officials say construction on the new Quincy elementary schools is on schedule, including at Rooney Elementary at 48th Street and Columbus Road.

Mike Troup, the vice president of the Quincy Public School board, says right now crews are working on the parking lot. He also expects some asphalt work to finish next week, and that’s just what’s happening outside the building.

"Inside, they’re working on the kitchen, most of the classrooms are done," Troup said. "They’re also checking out the heating and cooling system. offices are ready, classrooms are 99% ready."

Troup says both Rooney and Iles Elementary on North 12th Street are expected to open in August. Also, once this school year ends, Troup says, crews will finish demolition work at Baldwin.
 

