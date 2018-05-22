Quincy leaders discuss traffic issues, curbside services

Stop signs are coming to a sometimes busy intersection in Quincy. Our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig report that aldermen agreed with a traffic commission plan to put stop signs at the intersection of 17th and Spring. Aldermen were concerned with people speeding in the area, and visibility around parked cars.

Meanwhile, a newly formed committee continues to look at ways to save on Quincy curbside services. That includes cutting down on yard waste collection and doubling the costs of garbage stickers, 

All of this in an effort to save the city a combined $2.7 million dollars in costs 

