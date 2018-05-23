Farm bill impacts more than local farmers

The past few months have been tense for Tri-State farmers amid fears of a trade war with China.

Last week, the U.S. House was unable to pass the most recent farm bill further adding to concerns but not just for farmers.

Every five years, the bill is voted on for reapproval. It has a direct impact on programs like school lunches and food stamps.

Dennis Dempsey is a soy bean and corn farmer in Adams County. He said on Tuesday that farmers like himself are keeping a close watch on the Farm Bill.

"They’re not looking like they’re going to change it a whole lot from the last farm bill which was fine." Dempsey said. "We’re not asking for anything but a little safety net to have underneath of us in case of a disaster."

That safety net Dempsey spoke about is crop insurance supplements.

"That helps us out a bunch." Dempsey said. "We don’t really get any direct payments from the farm program any more unless we have a bad year or some type of a disaster."

It’s not just farmers keeping an eye on the Farm Bill. At Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry, they’re keeping an eye on it as it relates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.

"I would say probably 90% of the people we serve at least, and those who aren’t probably aren’t aware of the types of benefits they can get from this program in the first place." Director of Operations Dain Duffy said.

Duffy added that on average they serve around 150 people a day. If the new farm bill were to impact the availability of food stamps, they could see even more people suffering from food insecurity.

"It’s a situation that we have to be proactive about, because if we don’t get in front of it, we don’t want to be playing catch-up when people are banging on our door hungry." Duffy said.

The Senate is currently working on its own version of the Farm Bill. For the Farm Bill to pass, the Senate and House must approve the legislation and President Trump must sign it.