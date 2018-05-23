Quincy teacher wins May Golden Apple

Quincy preschool teacher Carmen Griffith was awarded the May WGEM Golden Apple Award.

Griffith has taught at St. Peter School in Quincy for 15 years.

Her teaching career blossomed from her love of taking care of kids at a daycare for many years.

"I teach them to never stop learning and to keep growing, and so I decided I needed to go back to school and get my degree so I could teach in the classroom," Griffith said.

Tonight on WGEM News at Six, we’ll take you into Mrs.Griffith’s classroom. She shares what she enjoys most about teaching. Plus, parents tell us why she’s so deserving of this month’s Golden Apple.