Road construction to cause detour for Hannibal Regional visitors and patients

Construction of a roundabout on Shinn Lane in Hannibal will require a detour for Hannibal Regional visitors and patents starting Tuesday.

Work began on this city-funded project in early April, but starting Tuesday Shinn Lane will be shut down closing the main entrance to the Hannibal Regional medical campus.

Hannibal Regional officials asked that you plan extra time to use detour routes they will have set up.

There will be two alternate routes available.

  • Option 1 is for patients and families to head toward the medical campus coming from HWY MM and turning north onto Shinn Lane. Patients can then turn left onto Forrest Drive to reach their healthcare provider.
  • Option 2 is for patients and families coming from HWY 36. Patients can take the off-ramp and turn south onto Shinn Lane, they will then need to turn west onto Emergency Drive to reach their healthcare provider. Please be aware that ambulances utilize Emergency Drive and they have the right of way. If an ambulance is behind you, turn on your blinker, slow down and allow the ambulance to pass.

"Our medical campus has grown immensely over the last 25 years so a roundabout will be a great way to control traffic without stopping traffic," said Wendy Harrington, Hannibal Regional Hospital Vice President of Development.

Hospital officials expect their main entrance to be closed for about 4 months.

The city said a roundabout will alleviate traffic on Shinn Lane.

The total cost will be around $1.6 million with MoDOT covering $332,000.

The city’s portion is funded through their regular budget and they expect the project to be completed sometime this fall.

For the latest information on construction updates, visit expansion.hannibalregional.org.

