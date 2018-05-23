Sheaffer Pen Company Museum Closes

A museum about a longtime Fort Madison business announced that it’s closing its doors.

The Sheaffer Pen Company Museum on 6th and Avenue G has a sign that says it closed its doors because of lack of financial support.

The museum holds pens and other displays from when the company started in 1913.

"I would’ve like to see it survive but we draw a lot of people here and there is just countless pen collectors all around the world that will come back to see the home of Sheaffer Pen Company," Andy Andrews, North Lee County Historical Society President said.

He said there is a meeting with board members Thursday to discuss what to do with some of the artifacts because a lot of the displays were donated from local residents.

He’s also thinking about putting up more displays at the Sante Fe Depot.