A local pool is opening for the summer

If you and your family are looking for a way to cool down this summer, The Quincy Park District will be able to help out.

This Saturday the park district is opening the pool at the Indian Mounds park for the summer. The pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends  and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week. The park district said the pool has something to do for all ages.

"We just hope people come out and enjoy themselves," said Shane Hibbard with the Quincy Parks District. "Pool attendance isn’t what is use to be, it’s kind of declined over the years, but we’re still here and we’re open. We want people to come out and enjoy the weather, enjoy the water. Get some good food at our concession stand and have a good time."

Admission for youth, seniors, and veterans is $4.75 and $5.25 for adults.

