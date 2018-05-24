Board names Harrison site elementary school

We now know the name of the final new Quincy elementary school.

The board voted unanimously tonight to approve naming the Harrison site school after Sarah Atwater Denman.

Board Member Carol Nichols said on Wednesday that reasons for Denman’s selection include her helping to organize a hospital for the poor. That hospital would later be named Blessing Hospital.

Denman also helped fight for women’s suffrage, and pushed for the education of women as well.

"Ms. Denman founded an organization to foster post high school learning for young women in the Quincy area." Nichols said. "Her organization Friends in Council is the oldest continuous women’s study group in the United States today."

The board also voted to approve dedicating the Jr High to the memory of Dr. Melinda Knapheide Germann. That will take place after the renovations at the building. Dedication is not the same as renaming.

