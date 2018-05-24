Hundreds of volunteers set up flags at local veteran cemetery

Hundreds of volunteers pay their respects to fallen veterans, just days before Memorial Day weekend. 

Members of the American Legion Post 37, along with boy scout troops, church groups and employees with the Illinois Veterans Home laid out 7,600 flags at Sunset Cemetery.

Organizers say the number of volunteers they saw on Wednesday, was unlike anything they’ve seen before. 

"It is a tribute to those that have gone before us and have sacrificed and lost their lives," said Commander Dale Hill of American Legion Post 37.  "There are actually four medal of honor recipients here at this cemetery."

Hill says the American Legion Post 37 will continue to make their rounds to other cemeteries in town to lay out flags for Memorial Day. 

