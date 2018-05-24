MoDOT to shut down left turns on McMasters Avenue

With next week’s construction along McMasters Avenue looming, those who live on Hannibal’s busiest road, like Mark and Gail Hedges, said they hope they’re ready for all of the chaos.

"I don’t have to work so it’s a blessing that I don’t have to get out every morning and go left but I’m just not sure how it’s going to affect where I want to go and how much out of the way I’m going to have to go to get into my driveway." said Gail Hedges.

MoDOT said they will close a lane and shut down all left turns between the I-72 interchange and Stardust Drive.

"The traffic changes are going to start Tuesday evening and be in place Wednesday morning. So they’re making those changes through the night to lessen the impact on traffic." explained MoDOT Assistant District Engineer Kevin James.

MoDOT said without left turns, people will have to drive past the construction to access anything on the other side of the road.

"If you’re in a situation where you are having a bit more of a delay, we ask people to take their time, be patient, because we want everyone to go home safe at the end of the day." stated James.

The Hedges said if they do have to go anywhere, they’ll simply have to leave the house a few minutes early.

"If people are really worried about it, just think it could be worse, it could be rush hour down in St. Louis. and I’ve been in that." said Mark Hedges.

The lane closures are expected to last around 80 days. MoDOT said the entire project will be complete sometime this fall.

The total cost of the construction will cost $5.2 million dollars which covers resurfacing McMasters Avenue and improving sidewalks, curbs, and gutters. It also covers the upgrade of the Stardust intersection.