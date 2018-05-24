QPS hoping to address truancy with state grant

Quincy Public Schools hopes a state grant renewal can help them keep kids in the classroom.

Superintendent Roy Webb said on Wednesday that the district currently has around 600 truant students.

He said the district is hoping to get a grant renewal for the Truants Alternative and Optional Education Program.

That program is through the state of Illinois. Webb said through that, they can work to cut back on the number of students missing school.

"The most important thing is to get them to school so that they can be with our teachers, and part of our instructional plan for them, so that’s the critical piece." Webb said.

Webb added that the district should find out if they’ve received the grant by July 1st.