Rushville man found dead in Meredosia identified

Authorities said the body of a Rushville, Illinois, man was discovered in Meredosia Thursday morning.

Meredosia Police Chief Curtis Williams said he discovered the body of a deceased motorist at about 7:45 a.m near Naples Boat Club. He said the death is suspicious.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Lair said on Thursday night that 42-year-old Robert Utter of Rushville, Illinois was identified as the man discovered.

Williams also said that over the course of Thursday’s investigation, they discovered a second crime scene at the 300 block of Montgomery Street.

Meredosia-Chambersburg Junior and Senior High was on a “soft lockdown” until the end of the school day at 2:15 p.m., Principal Dan Carie said.

“We were getting texts. Parents were calling in.” Carie said. “When we found out we sent our Alertify out. Without soft lockdown, we also send an alertify out which goes out to all parents so they know what we’re doing.”

That soft lockdown lasted for roughly 4 hours, and it included locked exterior doors, and having adults monitor those doors during passing periods. Carie added that students were prepared.

“We’ve had a practice one before, but they usually last about an hour or so, and they were still going on.” Carie said. “It’s now 10:30, 11:30, and so I think they were getting kind of concerned.”

Carie said students were escorted out of school by police.

Residents like Lonnie Dawson said on Thursday, that this type of thing doesn’t happen often in Meredosia.

“It just shocked me that it happened, and I was just a half a block from it I guess, and I belong to the boat club down there,” Dawson said.

Williams said the Illinois State Police would be the lead investigating agency and more information would be available on Friday.

Lair also said that an autopsy was scheduled for Friday morning.