Doctors warn of skin cancer on national ‘No Fry Day’

Friday is national "Don’t Fry Day" according to the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention.

Doctors say now is the time you should purchase new sunscreen and apply it every hour while you are outside, especially while swimming. Doctors said you are still exposed to UV-rays even when it is cloudy and sunscreen will help fight against health risks like skin cancer.

"Majority of skin damage actually happens before the age of 18," said SIU Dr. Shawn Holcomb. "So, a lot of times as adults we realized we need to protect our skin, which we do, but the great deal of the damage is already done. So, it’s very important that we keep an eye on our kids."

Holcomb said you should check your skin a couple of times throughout the year and if you see moles changing or something that concerns you, consult your doctor.