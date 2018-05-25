Hannibal Regional Auxiliary shuttles people through Sodalis Park

With nice weather, a lot of people are getting outside and visiting the parks. but not everyone is always able to do that easily.

That’s why the Hannibal Regional Auxiliary organized an event at Sodalis park in Hannibal Thursday for people with disabilities or limited mobility to take in the outdoors.

Linda Hinds said it was the first time she had ever visited the park, "I’ve been wanting to come out here for a long time but I’m pretty crippled and I don’t get a long too well so when they had the opportunity to come up here in the mule, I thought Id go ahead and do it and see the park because I’ve never seen it before. I’ve never been back here before."

The Hannibal Regional Auxiliary said they will hold another event at the park sometime this fall.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
24°
Hannibal
30°
Keokuk
23°
Macomb
20°
Warmer weather ahead with thunderstorms possible this weekend

Warmer weather ahead with thunderstorms possible this weekend

After clearing skies overnight, look for more clouds to roll in today ahead of a warm front. Despite the clouds,

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Hall of Fame coach Jack Mackenzie passes away

Groundbreaking set for new Hannibal visitors center

Farmers could catch a break this tax season

Quincy road crews continue to treat roads

Lewis County Sheriff warns drivers about still-dangerous roads

More repairs discussed within Quincy School District

Hannibal fire under investigation

Fort Madison Bridge closed for repairs

Lewis County Schools on snow days through Wednesday

The building of former Quincy restaurant comes down

Scroll to top
Skip to content