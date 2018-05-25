Hannibal Regional Auxiliary shuttles people through Sodalis Park

With nice weather, a lot of people are getting outside and visiting the parks. but not everyone is always able to do that easily.

That’s why the Hannibal Regional Auxiliary organized an event at Sodalis park in Hannibal Thursday for people with disabilities or limited mobility to take in the outdoors.

Linda Hinds said it was the first time she had ever visited the park, "I’ve been wanting to come out here for a long time but I’m pretty crippled and I don’t get a long too well so when they had the opportunity to come up here in the mule, I thought Id go ahead and do it and see the park because I’ve never seen it before. I’ve never been back here before."

The Hannibal Regional Auxiliary said they will hold another event at the park sometime this fall.