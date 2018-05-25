High gas prices affect start of tourism season

Hannibal is gearing up for their official start to tourism season, but high gas prices could be impacting the number of travelers this year.

There is concern over the number of people who will visit this year. A new study from gasbuddy.com shows people are staying closer to home with gas prices across the country on the rise.

"We really want to attract those visitors that keep Hannibal as the top of mind awareness, and as someplace they can feel like they are really getting away without going too far from home." said Megan Rapp with the Hannibal Convention & Visitor’s Bureau.

Even with gas prices creeping up, an estimated 15,000 people are still expected to come to Hannibal this weekend alone.

"Hannibal has a big draw because of its relationship with Mark Twain, the Mississippi River, and so something like gas prices won’t stop those types of tourists from coming," said Rapp.

But for store owner Linda Studer, the concern isn’t the number of people that come to town, it’s how much money they will spend once they get to Hannibal.

"The things they purchase in my store or how many times they eat out or all of those little extras. Gas prices will inadvertently affect us. I think we will still see people but I think their purchases will be smaller." explained Studer.

The Twain on Main Festival kicks off at 10 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday and is free to attend. You can check out a schedule of events by clicking here.