Illinois Veterans Home commemorates Memorial Day

The Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy hosted a Memorial Day commemoration on Friday. They also had a family picnic.

Veterans and their families from the vets home gathered to remember and honor those who passed away either during time of service or after. During the ceremony they had a "roll call" naming the veterans and members of the vets home who have passed within the last year.

"They’re remembering guys that they served side by side with and so I am sure that there is some sadness to this day as well, asking those questions, ‘why me?,’ or, ‘why wasn’t me?,’ said Administrator Troy Culbertson . "So I think, it’s kind of a bittersweet time for our veterans."

"I remember a lot, but I have brothers, marines who passed away in Beirut and they’re the ones that most stick in my mind every year this time," said George Herendeen a United State Marine Corps Veteran.

Culbertson said today they were focusing on honoring those who have served the country.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
24°
Hannibal
Keokuk
23°
Macomb
19°
Warmer weather ahead with thunderstorms possible this weekend

Warmer weather ahead with thunderstorms possible this weekend

After clearing skies overnight, look for more clouds to roll in today ahead of a warm front. Despite the clouds,

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Hall of Fame coach Jack Mackenzie passes away

Groundbreaking set for new Hannibal visitors center

Farmers could catch a break this tax season

Quincy road crews continue to treat roads

Lewis County Sheriff warns drivers about still-dangerous roads

More repairs discussed within Quincy School District

Hannibal fire under investigation

Fort Madison Bridge closed for repairs

Lewis County Schools on snow days through Wednesday

The building of former Quincy restaurant comes down

Scroll to top
Skip to content