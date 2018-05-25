NECAC using grant money to weatherize homes

There’s more help available for northeast Missouri residents to help keep their homes cool through the summer.

NECAC received a $45,000 dollar grant from NeighborWorks.

The money will help make homes more energy efficient as part of their weatherization program.

"We’re just seeing unseasonably hot weather right now." said NECAC’s Gwen Koch. "We’re supposed to be in the 70s right now, and we’re hitting 90, so our utility bills are going to go sky high, we’re all anticipating. We’re hoping these upgrades will make the homes more efficient so they don’t go so high."

If you would like to sign up for NECAC’s weatherization program, you can do so at your local county service center.