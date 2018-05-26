Free admission to the Kroc Center for veterans on Memorial Day

The Quincy Kroc Center is recognizing Memorial Day by offering free admission to veterans and active duty military members.

You must bring your military ID when you check in on Monday. 

Faculty members say this is a Memorial Day tradition and a small token of their appreciation for military members.

"We appreciate their service to the country," said Angie Duerr, membership services manager at the Kroc Center. "We appreciate what they do. Just any little thing we can let them know our appreciation, we try to extend to them."

The Kroc Center will be open from 9am- 5pm on Memorial Day. The Aquatic Center will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and The Ledge game room will be open from 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

