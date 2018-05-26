Friday Sports Extra – May 25

**High School Soccer, Girls**

(IHSA)
*Class 1A Semifinals*
Belleville Althoff: 0
QND: 4
Olivia Dreyer: 2 goals
Maddie Peters/Hannah Peters: goals
Madison L. Meyer: 9 saves (19th shutout of season, 22nd as a team)
Lady Raiders: (25-3-2)

Winnetka (North Shore Country Day): 1
Chicago (University): 0
— QND vs. Winnetka – State Championship (Saturday, 5 PM)

**High School Track and Field**

(IHSA)
*Class 3A State Meet*
— Jordan Johnson (QHS) qualifies for finals in discus (196 feet, 9 inches was best qualifying throw) – more than 17 feet better than nearest competitor

(MSHSAA)
*Class 3 State Meet*
Brooke Wilson (Palmyra): 7th place in Discus
Kate Klott (Bowling Green): 4th place in 1600 meters
KateLynn Charlton (Bowling Green): 7th place in Pole Vault

**College Track and Field**

Illini West alum Blaze Murfin (University of Dubuque) wins NCAA Division III national championship in shot put
— Murfin’s winning throw of 18.62 meters is 10th best all-time at NCAA Division III level

**High School Softball**

Fort Madison: 0
Washington: 10
(Game 1)

Fort Madison: 3
Washington: 5
(Game 2)

