Friday Sports Extra – May 25

**High School Soccer, Girls**

(IHSA)

*Class 1A Semifinals*

Belleville Althoff: 0

QND: 4

Olivia Dreyer: 2 goals

Maddie Peters/Hannah Peters: goals

Madison L. Meyer: 9 saves (19th shutout of season, 22nd as a team)

Lady Raiders: (25-3-2)

Winnetka (North Shore Country Day): 1

Chicago (University): 0

— QND vs. Winnetka – State Championship (Saturday, 5 PM)

**High School Track and Field**

(IHSA)

*Class 3A State Meet*

— Jordan Johnson (QHS) qualifies for finals in discus (196 feet, 9 inches was best qualifying throw) – more than 17 feet better than nearest competitor

(MSHSAA)

*Class 3 State Meet*

Brooke Wilson (Palmyra): 7th place in Discus

Kate Klott (Bowling Green): 4th place in 1600 meters

KateLynn Charlton (Bowling Green): 7th place in Pole Vault

**College Track and Field**

— Illini West alum Blaze Murfin (University of Dubuque) wins NCAA Division III national championship in shot put

— Murfin’s winning throw of 18.62 meters is 10th best all-time at NCAA Division III level

**High School Softball**

Fort Madison: 0

Washington: 10

(Game 1)

Fort Madison: 3

Washington: 5

(Game 2)