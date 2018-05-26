Friends, family and the community remembers Tom Boland

Thousands of people are in Hannibal this weekend for the Twain on Main festival and most of them traveled in on highways Tom Boland pushed for.

"He got how important transportation is not only to the safety of getting from point A to point B but how it connected communities and opened up the corridor to freight and economic development." said MoDOT District Engineer Paula Gough.



Boland was a visionary who advocated for the expansion of Highway 36 and the creation of a section of Highway 61 which is now appropriately named Tom Boland Highway.

"That is truly the legacy of a man who cared about things bigger than just himself because he wanted to see things improved, not only for the now but into the future and that’s what Tom was all about on everything we worked with him for transportation." stated Gough.

He started working on transportation issues in the area in 1980, and started the first cross-border talks with Thomas A. Oakley and Illinois transportation supporters in 1984.

"We were close friends but we worked hard, too," said Oakley. "He was one of the greatest transportation leaders I have ever worked with and we will miss him tremendously."

Tim Ashby worked for Boland at his dealership and remembers his former boss as a friend and a mentor.

"You hated to hear your name announced over the intercom at Tom Boland Ford and have it be Tom’s voice calling you to his office. You might drop your head and you might walk in there but when you left the office, you always left smarter and more knowledgeable." said Ashby.

Ashby said those are the memories he will hold onto forever.

"I always took it to heart. Anytime he said anything, I always took it serious. He was always someone you took serious because what he had to say was worth hearing," said Ashby.

Tom Boland was 88. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life that will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm next Friday, June 1, at James O’Donnell funeral home in Hannibal.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hannibal Nutrition Center or to the Holy Family Foundation.