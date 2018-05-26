Twain on Main kicks off tourism season

Hannibal’s Twain on Main festival is now underway. The festival kicked off Saturday morning and it’s bringing thousands of tourists to the Tri-States. 

Visitors can expect music, food, and lots of Mark Twain memorabilia. Folks from all over the country stopped in America’s hometown to take part in the all the festivities. 

"We’re celebrating, my husband and I, our third anniversary. This actually was a surprise. I’ve never been to Hannibal. I’m not a native of Missouri. I’m from New Orleans and live in St. Louis now. He’s trying to introduce me to Missouri. So we came to Hannibal because I love books. I love Mark Twain and so this was an exciting trip." said tourist Katrina Moore.

"We just stumbled upon it and realized each weekend they have stuff on Main Street. The hotel people told us about it and we figured we’d check it on our way out." said Duane Moore.

The Twain on Main festival continues on Sunday. The festival gets underway at 10 a.m. 

