Volunteers work on Blessing community garden

Volunteers were out in force Saturday working on the Blessing community garden.

Members of the Rotary Club and other volunteers planted flowers at the garden, which is located at 9th and Elm Street and is part of the Blessing Health System. 

Organizers said they are seeing how much produce they can grow on the land this year. They are then giving it to people in need.

"We have one person already that’s benefited from produce that we’ve already pulled from the garden this year. It brings a lot of joy to them to know somebody cares and is wanting to help them help themselves." said Blessing Nurse Practitioner Sara Martin.

The produce grown this year will be donated to local food pantries. Next year it will be given to patients at Blessing Hospital.
 

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
24°
Hannibal
Keokuk
28°
Macomb
23°
Areas of fog this morning, strong t’storms possible Saturday

Areas of fog this morning, strong t’storms possible Saturday

Areas of dense fog this morning will dissipate by mid morning. Watch out for sudden reductions in visibility during your

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Local hiring event helps to lower unemployment

Santa comes to Washington Park

Noise levels pose a concern in Quincy school gymnasiums

Ground broken on new HCVB location

Local electricians warn people to be careful using lights and cords

Local grocery story making Christmas wishes come true

Severe thunderstorms less likely during the winter, but still possible

Quincy man arrested for child porn

Community rallies behind family who lost home to fire

Ursa family loses home to fire

Scroll to top
Skip to content