Macomb Petland under animal abuse investigation

The Petland in Macomb is under investigation for animal abuse, according to the Macomb Police Department. Police said they responded to the situation Sunday afternoon, releasing a statement on their Facebook page.

The Macomb Police Department is working with the McDonough County Animal Shelter, DNR, Department of Agriculture and local Veterinarians to help with the investigation as well as provide care for the remaining animals.

MPD said they identified the owner and parties, but there have been no arrests.

Police said while conducting a full and complete investigation into the animal abuse matter, they will also fully investigate any instances of threats of harm to potential suspects.

Authorities asked people to monitor the social media sites of the McDonough County Animal Shelter for ways to help.