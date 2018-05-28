Blessed Sacrament hosts Memorial Day Mass

Parishioners from local churches came together in Quincy for mass at Calvary Cemetery Monday morning.

Dozens gathered to honor U.S. soldiers who fought for their country and for those currently serving around the world.

The cemetery on North 18th Street is the burial site of many Veterans in the area. After mass, parishioners traditionally place wreathes and flags near the tombstones of their loved ones.

The annual Memorial Day Mass is hosted by a different Quincy church each year.

Monday’s service was hosted by Blessed Sacrament.