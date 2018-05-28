Macomb Petland animals placed in foster homes

Animals rescued from the Macomb, Illinois Petland have all been placed in foster homes.

The McDonough County Animal Shelter reported on their Facebook page Monday that all animals rescued from the Macomb Petland store have been placed in foster care and are doing well.

The shelter also stated, there were no dogs or puppies living or deceased in the pet store. There were no deceased cats and two cats that were in the store are alive were taken into custody by the McDonough County Animal Shelter.

On Sunday the shelter stated that for those wanting to help they would be taking food donations for the rescued animals. Food was needed for Cockatiels, Parakeets, Lovebirds, Macaws, Hamsters, Gerbils, mice, Chinchillas, and rabbits.

On Saturday the Macomb Police Department had reported that Petland in Macomb was under investigation for animal abuse.

The Macomb Police Department will hold a news conference with additional details on Tuesday.