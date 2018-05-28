Memorial Day Bike Ride draws cyclists to Hannibal

Dozens and dozens of bicyclists from the Hannibal and Quincy area took part in the annual Memorial Day Bicycle Ride this morning.

The ride is hosted by the Quincy Bike Club and James E. Cary Cancer Center in memory of Charlotte Goldinger.

Goldinger, a retired Palmyra school teacher, dedicated much of her free time to cycling.

She was diagnosed with leukemia in March of 2015, but continued to ride during multiple rounds of chemotherapy treatments, inspiring other riders.

Goldinger passed away in April of 2016, just a month before the annual Memorial Day Bike Ride.

"She brought people from both sides of the river together," said Bill Goldinger, the husband of Charlotte Goldinger.

"I think most people you talk to from Illinois would say the common thread they have with people on the Missouri side in riding is Charlotte Goldinger. She was an avid, tireless promoter of the sport that she loved so much."

All of the proceeds from the event were donated to the James E. Carey Cancer Center in Hannibal.