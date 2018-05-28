Pleasant Hill holds annual Memorial Day service

More than 100 people gathered in Pleasant Hill to honor those who’ve served on Memorial Day.

People of all ages filled Crescent Heights Cemetery Monday morning for the annual Memorial Day service. The ceremony started at 10 a.m. and highlighted all veterans for their service.

"This is Memorial Day, to honor all veterans, from all wars dating back to the Revolutionary War…coming forward, and we’re still at war," U.S. Navy Veteran Ken Davis said.

The Memorial Day service welcomed in the Pleasant Hill community to honor both veterans and those who died while serving. A number of veterans attended the memorial today, Davis being one of them. He said he appreciates the support he sees from the community.

"It’s great to see them all come out," Davis said. "For a small town like this, we usually draw a pretty big crowd."

Veterans were honored through song, speeches and flags. Bob Feil, a post commander, enjoys seeing the community participate by playing music and carrying flags.

"Everybody has stuff planned for Memorial Weekend, and then when you have something like this going on, and you see this many people show up and participate in it, and not be doing the things they’d rather be doing, it’s really special," Feil said.

