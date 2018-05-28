Wakonda State Park Busy this Memorial Day Weekend

It was a busy weekend at Wakonda State Park as people headed outdoors to enjoy their holiday weekend.

It was a sell out weekend at Wakonda campground. According to campground officials all ninety camp sites were filled, which is typical for holidays. Many of the campers say they’re regulars at the state park and visit throughout the summer months.

"We like to come here just because we have a lot of fun, and we don’t just come on Memorial Day, we come on Labor Day, and just every time throughout the summer that we can," said camper Serenity Morgan.

People from all over the tri states and beyond travel to the state park to enjoy the lakes, trails, and boat ramps every year.
 

