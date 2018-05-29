Animals from Macomb Pet Land get care and homes

There were animals that made it out of the Macomb Pet Land alive. The animal shelter and local veterinarians worked together on Saturday to help get them out safely. Now, they’re facing a long road to recovery. 

56 animals are alive and on their way to recovery, after being rescued from Pet Land. Macomb police, animal shelter and veterinarians spent all weekend getting them the care they need. 

Karen Blakeley, owner of all pets vet, has some of the animals at her clinic. 

"Everybody is currently stable, everybody is most likely going to make a recovery," Blakeley said. "The fish are struggling because of the conditions and moving and transport and things like that, so the fish are a little bit rough, but everybody else is gong to pull through just fine."

Doctor Blakeley said that she has two of the cats that were taken from the Macomb Pet Land. She said they’re in stable condition and are predicted to make it. She is now working alongside the animal shelter in hopes of putting all of the animals in foster care. 

"It’s a court case, and the last court case we dealt with was about three to four months before we could place the animals, so it has to go through the court system and it’s unfortunately slow," Blakeley said. "Before they can officially be adopted, is going to be a long time."

But in the meantime, people like Ryne Davis are doing everything they can to help the animals. 

"We were out shopping yesterday and grabbed a few different bags of different kinds of foods and dropped it off for them to help out," Davis said.

When the time comes, people are also already looking to take them in.

"We’ve talked before about being able to foster if we need to," Davis said.
 

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
38°
Hannibal
39°
Keokuk
37°
Macomb
37°
Storms have ended with snow back in the forecast

Storms have ended with snow back in the forecast

A severe weather outbreak occurred for the Illinois half of the Tri-States. The main threat of severe weather is to

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Kids celebrate Mark Twain’s birthday

Storm spotter gives his take on severe weather

Christmas in Palmyra draws big crowd to start the holiday season

6th annual Salvation Army Ring-A-Bell 5K

Tornadoes damage Pike County homes

SLIDE SHOW: Severe weather, tornadoes move through the Tri-States

Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94

Snow cleanup effort continues in Quincy

Tri-State doctor weighs in on blood pressure medicine recall

Gas prices fall throughout Tri-States

Scroll to top
Skip to content