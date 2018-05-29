Animals from Macomb Pet Land get care and homes

There were animals that made it out of the Macomb Pet Land alive. The animal shelter and local veterinarians worked together on Saturday to help get them out safely. Now, they’re facing a long road to recovery.

56 animals are alive and on their way to recovery, after being rescued from Pet Land. Macomb police, animal shelter and veterinarians spent all weekend getting them the care they need.

Karen Blakeley, owner of all pets vet, has some of the animals at her clinic.

"Everybody is currently stable, everybody is most likely going to make a recovery," Blakeley said. "The fish are struggling because of the conditions and moving and transport and things like that, so the fish are a little bit rough, but everybody else is gong to pull through just fine."

Doctor Blakeley said that she has two of the cats that were taken from the Macomb Pet Land. She said they’re in stable condition and are predicted to make it. She is now working alongside the animal shelter in hopes of putting all of the animals in foster care.

"It’s a court case, and the last court case we dealt with was about three to four months before we could place the animals, so it has to go through the court system and it’s unfortunately slow," Blakeley said. "Before they can officially be adopted, is going to be a long time."

But in the meantime, people like Ryne Davis are doing everything they can to help the animals.

"We were out shopping yesterday and grabbed a few different bags of different kinds of foods and dropped it off for them to help out," Davis said.

When the time comes, people are also already looking to take them in.

"We’ve talked before about being able to foster if we need to," Davis said.

