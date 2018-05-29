Drivers must follow school speed zone laws during summer

Today is the last day of school for Quincy Public Schools, but drivers will still have to follow school speed zones laws during the summer months.  The speed limit is 20 miles per hour from 7 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Many children will be attending summer classes at Quincy Senior High School beginning in June and QPS Superintendent Roy Webb  tells WGEM safety is a top priority for students.

"It’s always important to keep situational aware off what’s taking place, watch out for kids, watch out for kids on their bike walking or running," Webb said.

Quincy Police tell us drivers should focus on the roads and put down their cell phones.

"It’s the kid that you might not see, it’s the kid that’s most at risk, there is a lot of obstruction around schools maybe obstruction they might be walking from the car you might not see them," Officer Kelly Handmaiden said. 

The Circuit Clerk in Quincy said speeding in a school zone can carry a minimum ticket of $476 and it could go up depending on the offense.

